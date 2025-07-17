‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Connie Francis Passes Away at 87

American music legend Connie Francis, beloved for timeless hits like “Stupid Cupid” and “Pretty Little Baby,” has passed away at the age of 87.

Her close friend and president of Concetta Records, Ron Roberts, announced the news through Facebook, stating:

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.”

The announcement was also shared on her verified Facebook page.

Just weeks before her passing, Connie had shared updates about her health, revealing she underwent tests due to pelvic pain and had been moved from intensive care to a private room by early July.

Known for her string of hits during the 1950s and 1960s, Connie’s music, including “Who’s Sorry Now?” and “Lipstick On Your Collar,” left a lasting impact. Her song “Pretty Little Baby” recently resurfaced in popularity through TikTok.

She is survived by her son.