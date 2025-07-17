Philippine Bureau of Animal Industry launched nationwide ASF awareness campaign

Philippine Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) has recently launched a nationwide information dissemination project to raise public awareness about African Swine Fever (ASF) to provide more valuable information to our hog raisers.

BAI commissioned New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, a 360-degree media, marketing, PR & communications agency, to lead the development and production of the campaign’s audio and video materials, designed to educate the public on ASF prevention and control, particularly among backyard hog raisers and small-scale farmers.

A key component of the campaign was a television commercial (TVC) in English and Tagalog, which was developed, translated, and dubbed into four major local dialects, namely Ilocano, Visayan, Ilonggo, and Bikol, to ensure accessibility and understanding in various regions across the Philippines.

To reach wider audiences, a well-known Filipino blogger, Chan-Chan, was also tapped to serve as the face of the campaign and host of the TVC. He is widely recognized in the industry for creating engaging and informative content related to hog raising, making him a fitting choice to connect with the campaign’s target audience.

The campaign also included an animated version of the BAI’s educational comic “Super Pig,” which presents ASF-related content in a fun and simple storified format.

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group, said: “We have closely worked with DA-BAI to create materials that truly reflect the experiences of those most impacted by African Swine Fever. Our focus was on delivering important useful information in clear, easy to understand, using local languages and engaging formats, to equip farmers and communities with the knowledge they need to prevent ASF’s spread and safeguard their animals and livelihoods.”

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs, causing severe illness and often death. While it does not affect humans, it poses a significant threat to farmers and the swine industry.

As ASF continues to affect parts of the Philippines, preventing its spread relies on increased public awareness and cooperation. The materials created through this project complement DA-BAI’s ongoing efforts to promote biosecurity and responsible hog-raising practices across the country.

The DA-BAI is a government agency responsible for protecting and promoting the country’s livestock sector, as well as to safeguard animal health.