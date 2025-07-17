PH population tops 112 million, grows by 3.7 million in four years

The population of the Philippines has grown by over 3.69 million in the last four years, reaching 112,729,484 as of July 1, 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 11 issued Proclamation No. 973, officially declaring the results of the 2024 Census of Population and the Community-Based Monitoring System, which were conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) between July and September 2024.

The latest census figure is up from 109,035,343 persons recorded on May 1, 2020.

The Batas Pambansa 72 mandates that final population counts shall be considered official once proclaimed by the President.

Despite the population increase, recent data reflect demographic shifts. According to a 2025 report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the country’s fertility rate is now at 1.9 births per woman.

The UNFPA report, which surveyed 14 countries, also found that “rates of unintended pregnancy are persistently high across regions,” and many individuals face challenges in achieving their desired number of children.