PH May Arrest Senator Dela Rosa if ICC Issues Warrant Over Duterte Drug War — Bersamin

The Philippine government could arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant related to his involvement in the deadly anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte, according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Bersamin told Kyodo News that dela Rosa would be treated the same way Duterte was — referring to the March arrest following an ICC warrant for crimes against humanity.

Despite the Philippines’ 2019 withdrawal from the ICC, Bersamin explained that the country must still honor ICC warrants through its membership in Interpol. However, enforcement would also depend on Supreme Court guidance on due process.

Dela Rosa, who served as national police chief during the drug war, recently secured reelection as senator. The ICC has not yet ruled on Duterte’s request for temporary release to live abroad. While government data reports about 6,200 deaths in the campaign, rights groups estimate a much higher toll.