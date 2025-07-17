Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH May Arrest Senator Dela Rosa if ICC Issues Warrant Over Duterte Drug War — Bersamin

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

The Philippine government could arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant related to his involvement in the deadly anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte, according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Bersamin told Kyodo News that dela Rosa would be treated the same way Duterte was — referring to the March arrest following an ICC warrant for crimes against humanity.

Despite the Philippines’ 2019 withdrawal from the ICC, Bersamin explained that the country must still honor ICC warrants through its membership in Interpol. However, enforcement would also depend on Supreme Court guidance on due process.

Dela Rosa, who served as national police chief during the drug war, recently secured reelection as senator. The ICC has not yet ruled on Duterte’s request for temporary release to live abroad. While government data reports about 6,200 deaths in the campaign, rights groups estimate a much higher toll.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 24 1

Lawmakers call for investigation into environmental impact of Manila baywalk dolomite beach

5 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 23 1

Jessica Sanchez announces pregnancy after golden buzzer moment on ‘America’s Got Talent’

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 22 1

Coleen Garcia shares ethereal maternity portraits ahead of second child’s arrival

38 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 21 1

ICC rejects Israel’s request to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu

55 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button