OFW Protection Among Top Marcos Gains Amid Mixed Public Ratings — Pulse Asia

The Marcos administration scored majority approval in only 3 out of 14 major national concerns, according to Pulse Asia’s June 2025 “Ulat ng Bayan” survey.

Filipinos gave the highest marks to the government’s response to calamity-stricken areas (63%), followed closely by its efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers (62%) and assist farmers (53%).

Approval was more modest in areas such as territorial defense (48%), environmental protection (44%), law enforcement (42%), peacebuilding (42%), and job generation (42%).

The administration received sharp disapproval for handling inflation (66%), poverty (54%), corruption (50%), wages (48%), and hunger (40%).

Despite these setbacks, public approval rose across all issues from March to June, especially in agriculture, jobs, peace, and wage increases. Notably, OFW protection saw an 8-point drop in quarterly ratings, even as it remained one of the administration’s most approved areas.

The nationwide face-to-face survey, held June 26–30 with 1,200 respondents, has a ±2.8% margin of error.

