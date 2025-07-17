November 7 Declared National Working Holiday Honoring Muslim Filipinos — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared November 7 of every year as a special national working holiday to honor the role of Muslim Filipinos in shaping the nation’s culture and heritage.

Signed into law on July 9, 2025, Republic Act No. 12228 designates the day as Sheikh Karim’ul Makhdum Day, commemorating the arrival of the Arab missionary who introduced Islam to the Philippines and built the first mosque in Tawi-Tawi.

The law affirms the government’s commitment to religious inclusivity and recognizes the essential contributions of Muslim Filipinos to Philippine history and identity.