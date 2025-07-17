Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Human Ribs Found in Taal Lake May Be Linked to Missing ‘Sabungeros’ — DOJ Chief

Authorities recovered what appeared to be human ribs in Taal Lake, possibly connected to 34 missing cockfighting enthusiasts or “sabungeros,” according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. The remains were found in an area identified by informants, including a certain alias “Totoy.”

Four sacks were retrieved—two with suspected human bones and two filled with sand. The site was a specific quadrant believed to have been used as a dumping ground for victims.

A cursory check suggested the bones were human ribs, but forensic tests are still needed for confirmation.

Police also confirmed that six out of 91 recovered bone fragments were suspected to be human. DNA testing will be conducted to match them with families of the missing sabungeros.

In a related operation, three more bodies were exhumed from a public cemetery in Laurel, Batangas, believed to be connected to e-sabong disappearances, including one possible female victim.

Despite volcanic activity in Taal, operations will continue if deemed safe by PHIVOLCS.

