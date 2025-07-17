Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches new system to label human vs AI-created content

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

Dubai has launched a global classification system to help people easily understand whether content was created by a human, a machine, or a mix of both.

The Human–Machine Collaboration (HMC) classification system, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to provide transparency on how and to what extent technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is used in research and content creation.

The system, developed by Dubai Future Foundation, applies to research, academic, creative, and intellectual materials, including text, visuals, and designs.

“Distinguishing between human creativity and artificial intelligence has become a real challenge in light of today’s rapid technological advances. This calls for a new approach to recognize the growing role of intelligent machines. That’s why we launched the world’s first Human–Machine Collaboration Icons, a classification system that brings transparency to how research documents, publications, and content are created,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

The system uses icons to show who or what contributed to the content, with five main icons, namely All Human, Human-led, Machine-assisted, Machine-led, and All Machine. These icons indicate whether the content was made fully by a person, partially helped by machines, or fully generated by technology.

The system also introduces nine smaller icons to show which part of the process involved machines, including idea generation, writing, translation, data analysis, visuals, and more.

3mv05hwb1k91fwhpn
Photo courtesy: WAM

“The HMC icons provide a clear and standardized way of showing the extent to which machines were involved in the research and publication process within a specific report or publication,” Dubai Future Foundation said on its website.

All Dubai government departments have been directed to use the system in their research and content work. The public can view and download the icons by visiting www.dubaifuture.ae/hmc.

“We invite researchers, writers, publishers, designers, and content creators around the world to adopt this new global classification system and use it responsibly and in ways that benefit people,” the Dubai Crown Prince added.

