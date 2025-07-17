DMW, Oman eye stronger protection for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the government of Oman have agreed to reinforce their labor cooperation to better protect the rights and welfare of OFWs working in the Gulf country.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac welcomed Omani Minister of Labor Mahad Bin Said Ali Baawain and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Sadr Bin Hamood Albusaidi in Manila on July 14 to discuss safe and ethical recruitment practices for Filipinos.

“By forging digital partnerships with host countries like Oman, we can make recruitment faster, more transparent, and more worker-friendly. Tech solutions can ensure every step is secure, accountable, and focused on protecting OFWs,” Cacdac said.

In his part, Minister Baawain said Oman is currently in need of Filipino domestic workers, technicians, port staff, and skilled workers, opening up more job opportunities.

They also discussed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Labor Cooperation, expected to be signed by January 2026.

This includes protection measures such as ethical hiring standards, fair job contracts, systems for resolving issues, and regular inspections through a bilateral Joint Committee.

The DMW is also continuing support in other countries such as Jordan, where over 48,000 Filipinos work in caregiving, hospitality, and food services.