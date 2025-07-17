Latest NewsNewsTFT News

8 Filipino Seafarers Attacked in Red Sea Return Safely Home, Gov’t Extends Full Support

Eight Filipino seafarers from the MV Eternity C, who were caught in two Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea earlier this month, have arrived safely in the Philippines. They landed at NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City on July 16, 2025, via flight SV870.

Their homecoming was facilitated through the coordinated efforts of various Philippine agencies, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive. The seafarers had been working on a Greek-managed cargo vessel when it was attacked on July 7 and 8.

Support teams from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah ensured their safety and immediate assistance prior to repatriation.

The returning seafarers will receive financial aid, medical care, and reintegration support from the DMW’s AKSYON Fund, OWWA, DSWD, DOH, DOTr, and TESDA to help them transition back to life with their families.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

