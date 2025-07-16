Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte’s Impeachment Trial May Begin August 4 — Villanueva

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could commence as early as August 4, 2025, just a week after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), according to Senator Joel Villanueva.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Villanueva said both chambers of Congress are expected to spend the first week after SONA organizing themselves before the Senate impeachment court formally convenes.

“It looks like we’re going to wait for one week to organize ourselves… then we can convene the impeachment court,” Villanueva explained.

He also defended the Senate’s earlier move to return the articles of impeachment to the House without dismissing them, emphasizing that such moves typically precede long debates on jurisdiction.

Villanueva added that he hopes the Supreme Court would soon resolve pending petitions regarding the constitutionality of the complaint filed against Duterte, so the trial can proceed smoothly.

The Office of the Vice President, through spokesperson Ruth Castelo, reiterated that Duterte is prepared for the trial.

“She’s eager to present her case in the impeachment court so that all doubts cast on her will go away,” Castelo said.

However, Castelo also pointed out that if the Supreme Court dismisses the complaint, it could save the government millions in public funds.

The Vice President is accused of betrayal of public trust, graft, and culpable violation of the Constitution over the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds and alleged threats to kill President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 2

Korean Army delegation honors Filipino Korean War veterans

11 seconds ago
518327749 1192452049590570 6271137655771245588 n

8 Filipino Seafarers Rescued from Distressed Vessel MV Eternity C Arriving in PH Tonight

6 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 2

PH appeals for foreign help to rescue Filipinos trapped in scam hubs in Southeast Asia

14 mins ago
517058541 740785518902950 2280367102777263729 n

OVP: Vice President Not Just a Spare Tire, Must Be Ready to Lead

24 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button