VP Sara Duterte’s Impeachment Trial May Begin August 4 — Villanueva

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could commence as early as August 4, 2025, just a week after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), according to Senator Joel Villanueva.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Villanueva said both chambers of Congress are expected to spend the first week after SONA organizing themselves before the Senate impeachment court formally convenes.

“It looks like we’re going to wait for one week to organize ourselves… then we can convene the impeachment court,” Villanueva explained.

He also defended the Senate’s earlier move to return the articles of impeachment to the House without dismissing them, emphasizing that such moves typically precede long debates on jurisdiction.

Villanueva added that he hopes the Supreme Court would soon resolve pending petitions regarding the constitutionality of the complaint filed against Duterte, so the trial can proceed smoothly.

The Office of the Vice President, through spokesperson Ruth Castelo, reiterated that Duterte is prepared for the trial.

“She’s eager to present her case in the impeachment court so that all doubts cast on her will go away,” Castelo said.

However, Castelo also pointed out that if the Supreme Court dismisses the complaint, it could save the government millions in public funds.

The Vice President is accused of betrayal of public trust, graft, and culpable violation of the Constitution over the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds and alleged threats to kill President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.