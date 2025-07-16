Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte rejects photos claiming to show former President Duterte’s condition in ICC custody

Vice President Sara Duterte has refuted photos circulating online that claim to show former President Rodrigo Duterte’s current condition while detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Following her visit to her father at the ICC detention center, Sara clarified that one widely shared image of Duterte lying in a hospital bed with a hospital bracelet is fake. She emphasized that no official photos have been released from inside the facility.

Sara also denied the authenticity of another photo purportedly showing a malnourished Duterte, describing it as exaggerated. She said the former president appears slim but is neither weak nor malnourished.

Regarding the release of official photos or medical reports, Sara said none are available at this time but that she would consult with Duterte’s legal team about the matter.

Duterte is currently in ICC custody after his arrest and transfer to The Hague over allegations of crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs.

