PH appeals for foreign help to rescue Filipinos trapped in scam hubs in Southeast Asia

The Philippine government has sought the assistance of foreign authorities in rescuing Filipinos reportedly trafficked and forced to work in illegal call centers across mainland Southeast Asia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DFA said it continues to receive reports of Filipinos being trafficked and compelled to work in scam hubs operating in countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

“In response, the DFA works with its Foreign Service Posts, especially in Mainland Southeast Asia (Thailand, Myanmar, Lao PDR and Cambodia), to persistently devote efforts and resources in extending all possible assistance to our Filipinos in distress, while requesting the authorities of the host countries for their invaluable cooperation,” it said.

The DFA has not provided specific figures on the number of victims but assured the public that efforts are ongoing to rescue and repatriate all affected Filipinos.

It also advised individuals planning to work overseas to undergo proper deployment procedures through the Department of Migrant Workers and other relevant agencies.

The agency called on Filipino communities at home and abroad to help prevent illegal recruitment and trafficking schemes that lead to forced labor and involvement in scam operations.