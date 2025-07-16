OVP: Vice President Not Just a Spare Tire, Must Be Ready to Lead

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) pushed back against claims that the Vice President is merely a “spare tire” to the President, saying the role holds real responsibility and must always be prepared to assume leadership of the country.

In a press briefing, OVP spokesperson Ruth Castelo stressed that the Vice President shares the same constitutional mandate as the President and plays a crucial role in governance — especially in times of crisis or transition.

“The mandate of the Vice President is the same as that of the President,” Castelo said. “She is technically the assistant or the one who takes over in case the President becomes absent or unable to serve.”

Castelo emphasized that the ongoing public service programs of the OVP are part of Vice President Sara Duterte’s readiness to take on the presidency, if necessary.

“These services are her way of preparing for any eventuality from now until 2028,” she added.

According to Section 8 of the 1987 Constitution, the Vice President automatically assumes the presidency in the event of the President’s death, permanent disability, removal from office, or resignation.

Duterte currently faces serious political turmoil after being impeached by the House of Representatives in February. Over 200 lawmakers signed the complaint, which accuses her of betrayal of public trust, corruption, and even alleged conspiracy to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

She also faces scrutiny over the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds.