Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter celebrates first anniversary with Knighting Ceremony

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter marked a significant milestone in their journey of honor and service as they celebrated their first anniversary with a grand Knighting and Exaltation ceremony on July 11, 2025.

Led by their esteemed Chapter Commander, Sir Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, KCR, and Area Commander, Sir Dr. Jose P. Villanueva, KCR (Oman-Qatar-UAE), the event highlighted the members’ continued efforts to promote the values and principles of Dr. Jose Rizal.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 15 at 21.40.24 2567ad34

Nine new members out of 14 were dubbed, and eight out of 10 were exalted to the prestigious rank of Knight Commander of Rizal. Additionally, eight new KOR Life Members were welcomed into the fold out of 10 applicants, further strengthening the bonds of camaraderie and service within the organization.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 15 at 21.40.32 5bc9e15b

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Guest of Honor and Speaker, H.E. Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, and Labor Attaché Hon. Atty. Eduard C. Ferrer. Their inspiring words and support served as a beacon of encouragement for the Knights as they continue their noble mission.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 15 at 21.40.30 a630c589

Furthermore, the event saw the presentation of Distinguished Service Awards to deserving members of both the Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter and Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the organization’s principles.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 07 16 08 46 14 454

Jessica Sanchez Earns Golden Buzzer in Powerful AGT Comeback

7 mins ago
519956231 1190197733151739 3864279759507269269 n

Filipino scholars bag 4 medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 2

US to build boat maintenance facility in Palawan to boost PH maritime capability

6 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 14 2

Sharlene San Pedro speaks out as BINI faces online criticism over snack tasting video

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button