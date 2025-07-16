Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter celebrates first anniversary with Knighting Ceremony

The Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter marked a significant milestone in their journey of honor and service as they celebrated their first anniversary with a grand Knighting and Exaltation ceremony on July 11, 2025.

Led by their esteemed Chapter Commander, Sir Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, KCR, and Area Commander, Sir Dr. Jose P. Villanueva, KCR (Oman-Qatar-UAE), the event highlighted the members’ continued efforts to promote the values and principles of Dr. Jose Rizal.

Nine new members out of 14 were dubbed, and eight out of 10 were exalted to the prestigious rank of Knight Commander of Rizal. Additionally, eight new KOR Life Members were welcomed into the fold out of 10 applicants, further strengthening the bonds of camaraderie and service within the organization.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Guest of Honor and Speaker, H.E. Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, and Labor Attaché Hon. Atty. Eduard C. Ferrer. Their inspiring words and support served as a beacon of encouragement for the Knights as they continue their noble mission.

Furthermore, the event saw the presentation of Distinguished Service Awards to deserving members of both the Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter and Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the organization’s principles.