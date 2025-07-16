First Lady Liza Marcos to Skip President Marcos’ US Trip — Palace

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos will not accompany President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on his upcoming official visit to Washington, D.C., where he is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Malacañang.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the First Lady’s absence from the trip.

“Hindi po,” Castro said when asked if Mrs. Marcos would be joining the President in the United States.

No specific reason was provided for her decision not to travel, though the First Lady typically accompanies the President on foreign visits and participates in her own official activities during these trips.