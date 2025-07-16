Filipino scholars bag 4 medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai

The Philippine flag flew high in Dubai as four outstanding young scientists from the Philippine Science High School System (PSHS) made the country proud at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025.

Held from July 5 to 14, the Filipino scholars brought home one Silver and three Bronze medals from the prestigious global competition.

Among the standout achievers is Mohammad Nur G. Casib of PSHS – Central Mindanao Campus, who clinched a Silver Medal.

Meanwhile, Kyush Cian G. Cabilino, Ogden Michael B. Javier, and Rex Alphonse Reventar, all from PSHS – Main Campus, each earned Bronze Medals.

The IChO 2025, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Education, was the largest in the competition’s history, gathering over 360 participants from more than 90 countries.

The DOST-Philippine Science High School System also expressed thanks to the team behind the success, including the Filipino scientists and professors from universities like Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, University of the Philippines Diliman, West Visayas State University, and Linde GmbH, who provided specialized coaching in various branches of chemistry