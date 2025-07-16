Claire Castro submits courtesy resignation following PCO reorganization order

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro has formally submitted her courtesy resignation, following a directive from newly appointed PCO Secretary Dave Gomez.

In a July 14 memorandum, Gomez ordered all political appointees within the agency to file their unqualified courtesy resignations by July 18, in compliance with relevant civil service rules and regulations.

Castro confirmed her resignation in a radio interview, saying she respects Gomez’s authority to choose his own team.

“Mas maganda kung kilala niya ang mga taong magsisilbi sa bayan,” she said.

“Until any action is taken by the Undersigned on such courtesy resignations, all Undersecretaries, Assistant Secretaries and Directors of the PCO-Central Office and Heads and other Presidential Appointees of Attached Agencies shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and responsibilities, subject to any modification that the new leadership of PCO may deem proper to adopt in the meantime,” the memo read.