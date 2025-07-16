Latest NewsNews

Claire Castro submits courtesy resignation following PCO reorganization order

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro has formally submitted her courtesy resignation, following a directive from newly appointed PCO Secretary Dave Gomez.

In a July 14 memorandum, Gomez ordered all political appointees within the agency to file their unqualified courtesy resignations by July 18, in compliance with relevant civil service rules and regulations.

Castro confirmed her resignation in a radio interview, saying she respects Gomez’s authority to choose his own team.

“Mas maganda kung kilala niya ang mga taong magsisilbi sa bayan,” she said.

“Until any action is taken by the Undersigned on such courtesy resignations, all Undersecretaries, Assistant Secretaries and Directors of the PCO-Central Office and Heads and other Presidential Appointees of Attached Agencies shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and responsibilities, subject to any modification that the new leadership of PCO may deem proper to adopt in the meantime,” the memo read.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 2

Korean Army delegation honors Filipino Korean War veterans

11 seconds ago
518327749 1192452049590570 6271137655771245588 n

8 Filipino Seafarers Rescued from Distressed Vessel MV Eternity C Arriving in PH Tonight

6 mins ago
517515501 1661958207981717 527292928745259766 n

VP Sara Duterte’s Impeachment Trial May Begin August 4 — Villanueva

13 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 2

PH appeals for foreign help to rescue Filipinos trapped in scam hubs in Southeast Asia

14 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button