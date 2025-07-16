8 Filipino Seafarers Rescued from Distressed Vessel MV Eternity C Arriving in PH Tonight

Eight Filipino crew members from the cargo ship MV Eternity C are set to arrive in the Philippines tonight, days after being rescued at sea near the Port of Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

The vessel, which was sailing under a foreign flag, reportedly encountered mechanical and navigational issues, leaving it stranded and unable to proceed to its destination. The situation endangered the lives of the crew on board, prompting local authorities in Saudi Arabia to initiate a rescue operation.

On July 14, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah, led by Consul General Rommel Romato, along with Labor Attaché Fidel Macauyag of the Migrant Workers Office and OWWA personnel, met the seafarers upon their arrival at the port. The team provided immediate humanitarian aid, including emergency travel documents, temporary shelter, and medical evaluation at a nearby hospital to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Consulate expressed deep gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its swift and coordinated assistance, which was crucial in facilitating the safe recovery and repatriation of the Filipino nationals.

The rescued crew members are expected to be flown home tonight, where they will receive further support from concerned government agencies.