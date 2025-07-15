Why Pag-IBIG MP2 is a smart savings option for overseas Filipinos

For many overseas Filipinos, building a secure and comfortable future is a top priority. Among the many savings and investment options available, one stands out for its high returns, flexibility, and peace of mind: the Pag-IBIG Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings Program.

Specifically designed for voluntary savings, MP2 offers competitive, tax-free dividends, government-guaranteed security, and flexible contribution options, making it an ideal choice for Filipinos working abroad.

What is Pag-IBIG MP2?

The MP2 Savings Program is a voluntary savings scheme offered by the Pag-IBIG Fund. It provides higher earnings compared to the mandatory Pag-IBIG Regular Savings that members contribute to monthly. MP2 is open to all active Pag-IBIG members—including Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)—and even to former members, such as pensioners or retirees, who still have a source of monthly income and at least 24 months of contributions prior to retirement.

With a minimum contribution of just PHP 500 per remittance, members can grow their savings over a 5-year maturity period, with the option to receive dividends annually or as a lump sum at the end of the term.

Why OFWs should consider MP2?

MP2 has consistently outperformed regular savings accounts. In fact, it has delivered annual dividend rates of 6% or more in past years, reaching 7.10% in 2024—far higher than what other financial institutions offer.

Unlike other investments that carry risk or may lose value over time, MP2 is backed by the Philippine government, making it a safe and secure option. This level of stability is especially important for OFWs who want to ensure their hard-earned money is protected.

Even better, MP2 earnings are 100% tax-free. That means you receive your dividends in full—no withholding taxes, no deductions, and no surprises. It’s one of the few savings options that lets your money grow without losing a single centavo to taxes.

The program is also completely voluntary, giving you full control. Whether you want to save monthly or make lump-sum contributions, MP2 lets you decide what works best for your income and goals. No fixed amounts required—save as much or as often as you want.

How to join MP2

Enrolling in the MP2 Savings Program is simple. You can register online through the Pag-IBIG Fund website or visit any Pag-IBIG branch in the Philippines. Pag-IBIG has facilitated various payment channels, including online banking, accredited remittance centers, and partner banks worldwide, making it easier to contribute from abroad.

For OFWs looking for a safe and high-earning way to save, the Pag-IBIG MP2 program is an excellent choice to grow your hard-earned money. It provides better returns than most savings accounts, offers flexible payment options, and is fully backed by the government—helping overseas Filipinos secure a stronger financial future.

For more information about the MP2 Savings program and other services, visit Pag-IBIG’s official website www.pagibigfund.gov.ph.