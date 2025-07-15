Tulfos to Support Escudero’s Bid for Senate Presidency in 20th Congress

Senators Raffy and Erwin Tulfo have both declared their support for Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero in his bid to lead the Senate in the upcoming 20th Congress.

Raffy Tulfo shared that Erwin asked for his opinion on who to back as Senate president. “I told him, ‘I’m with Chiz. It’s up to you, I can’t dictate who you support.’ Then he said, ‘If you’re with Chiz, I’ll go with him too.’ I explained my reasons, and he agreed after hearing them,” Raffy recalled.

Elected in 2022, Raffy said he and Escudero share similar work ethics. “Chiz is very aggressive when it comes to pushing priority bills. He even contacts my staff to ask how he can help. Sometimes, he even gathers signatures himself to speed things up,” he said.

Senator JV Ejercito earlier said Escudero has enough votes to keep the Senate presidency, while Rep. Rodante Marcoleta is being considered to chair the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Erwin Tulfo also said he hasn’t had a chance to work with another potential candidate, former Senate President Tito Sotto. “I don’t know him in terms of work ethic or leadership style. Unlike Chiz, I’ve worked with him and had no problems. As they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Erwin said.

He admitted that Sotto’s camp reached out to him, but too late. “They reached out, but I had already made my decision. I don’t go back and forth once I decide,” he added.

Tulfo also said he expects to retain his chairmanship of the Committees on Migrant Workers and Public Services under Escudero’s leadership. “I didn’t ask Chiz for anything in return when I pledged my support. I think I’ve been doing well as chair of public services, so I doubt he’ll take that away from me,” he said.