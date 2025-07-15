Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo Urges Probe, Penalties for Gov’t Officials Tied to Online Gambling

Senator Raffy Tulfo has called for a thorough investigation and strict sanctions against government officials allegedly involved in the rise of online gambling in the Philippines.

In a press briefing, Tulfo stressed that public officials should act in the interest of Filipinos, not in support of businesses that harm the public. He urged concerned agencies to file complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan against officials proven to be complicit.

Tulfo also announced plans to file a bill seeking a total ban on all forms of online gambling in the country, including those accredited by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). He argued that mere regulation is not enough to curb the industry’s harmful effects.

He cited alarming reports of young students becoming addicted to online gambling, neglecting school, and even resorting to theft. “It’s time to step on the brakes,” he said, insisting that the social costs far outweigh potential government revenues, estimated at ₱140 billion.

Tulfo expressed hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will address online gambling in his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), calling it a pressing national issue.

