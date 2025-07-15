Palace Slams Alleged Fake Reports Targeting First Lady and President

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro denounced what she called politically motivated attempts to discredit First Lady Liza Marcos and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the circulation of an alleged fake police report involving a private individual.

Castro clarified that Mr. Paolo Tantoco, the person referenced in the rumors, was not part of the First Lady’s official entourage. She emphasized that during the First Lady’s visit to Los Angeles, she was under U.S. security protection and accompanied by the Presidential Security Group (PSG), and that she stayed at a different hotel from Mr. Tantoco.

She accused certain political “obstructionists,” including former government spokespeople and journalists, of spreading misinformation on Facebook, adding that parts of a supposed police report were manipulated — particularly the section implying a drug overdose.

Castro stressed that the First Lady attended official events during her U.S. trip, including a Filipino community concert on March 8, alongside Secretary Christina Frasco. She also pointed out that photos of these engagements were publicly posted on the First Lady’s social media accounts.

Castro called out those responsible for spreading the false narrative, accusing them of misleading the public for personal and political gain, and urged them to stop deceiving fellow Filipinos under the guise of journalism.