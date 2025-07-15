Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Las Damas de Rizal Doha chapter marks first anniversary with induction and gala

The Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter celebrated its first chartering anniversary with an induction and oath-taking ceremony on July 11, 2025, in Qatar.

Members and guests gathered to honor Dr. Jose Rizal’s legacy and the organization’s achievements in its inaugural year.

The event began with a procession and invocation led by Chapter Auditor Lady Sheila Marie Cantos, followed by the playing of the Qatari and Philippine national anthems and the Las Damas de Rizal hymn. In her message, Lady Dr. Anne Binondo, Chapter President, highlighted the importance of Rizal’s ideals and women’s role in preserving them.

Meanwhile, a video message from Lady Lina “Nenette” Brosas, founder and Paris Chapter President, underscored international solidarity within the Las Damas de Rizal community.

Sixteen new members were inducted through a formal ritual that included an oath-taking, candle lighting, and pinning of insignia. Lady Victoria Bedon spoke on behalf of the new members, sharing their commitment to the group’s mission.

Service awards were given to founding members for their dedication, while Celso Collado Dahil of Haute Couture was recognized for designing the organization’s new Filipiniana gown collection.

The formal program ended with closing remarks from Lady Grace Moran, VP External Affairs.

The celebration continued with a gala dinner and dancing, joined by the Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter, strengthening ties within the Filipino community abroad.

