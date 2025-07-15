Jessica Sanchez finds renewed purpose in ‘America’s Got Talent’ comeback

After years away from the spotlight, Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez is stepping back onto the national stage.

The 29-year-old artist is making her return to America’s Got Talent, two decades after she first appeared on its debut season as a child contestant. For Sanchez, the comeback marks more than just a return to television but a full-circle moment.

“To come back 20 years later and just with everything going on in my life, I feel like everything is God’s divine timing. I feel like it couldn’t have happened at a better time. It’s just an amazing feeling,” Sanchez told Here in Hollywood with Yong Chavez of ABS-CBN.

Sanchez rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol at 16, becoming one of the most prominent young Filipino-American voices in the U.S. music scene. Her return to AGT reflects years of personal and artistic growth, as Sanchez said she is now focused on authenticity and purpose.

“Twenty years ago when I stepped on the AGT stage, it lit a fire inside of me, and it really pushed me to do bigger things than I could imagine,” she added.

Raised in a Filipino household, Sanchez fondly reflected on her early experiences singing karaoke with “magic mics” during family gatherings. She expressed renewed enthusiasm to represent the Filipino community on the national stage.

Sanchez’s audition will air Tuesday, July 15, on NBC.