Filipinos in Qatar help beat plastic pollution with over 7,000 bottles recycled

More than 7,000 plastic bottles were successfully recycled during the “Kabayan Recycles 2025” campaign, an environmental initiative led by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar that encouraged the Filipino community to take part in sustainable practices.

In partnership with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, the week-long campaign ran from June 30 to July 7 across Qatar and invited Filipinos to deposit their used plastic bottles in reverse vending machines (RVMs) located across Al Meera branches nationwide.

“Indeed, environmental conservation is a collaborative effort. The Embassy hopes that through this activity, the Filipino diaspora could lead by example and encourage other expatriate communities to follow suit,” the Embassy wrote in a Facebook post.

It also expressed its utmost appreciation to all participants and announced that it will be awarding the five individuals who deposited the highest number of bottles during the campaign period.

“The Embassy will be awarding the five most number of plastic bottles recycled during this campaign period. For those who participated, kindly check your email for the notice of awarding,” it added.

The initiative, launched in observance of Philippine Environment Month, aimed to inspire the Filipino diaspora in Qatar to lead by example and promote environmental awareness among fellow expatriate communities.

Through this campaign, the Embassy hopes to strengthen its message that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility—and that even small actions, like recycling plastic bottles, can make a lasting difference.