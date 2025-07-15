Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos in Qatar help beat plastic pollution with over 7,000 bottles recycled

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Qatar/Facebook

More than 7,000 plastic bottles were successfully recycled during the “Kabayan Recycles 2025” campaign, an environmental initiative led by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar that encouraged the Filipino community to take part in sustainable practices.

In partnership with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, the week-long campaign ran from June 30 to July 7 across Qatar and invited Filipinos to deposit their used plastic bottles in reverse vending machines (RVMs) located across Al Meera branches nationwide.

“Indeed, environmental conservation is a collaborative effort. The Embassy hopes that through this activity, the Filipino diaspora could lead by example and encourage other expatriate communities to follow suit,” the Embassy wrote in a Facebook post.

It also expressed its utmost appreciation to all participants and announced that it will be awarding the five individuals who deposited the highest number of bottles during the campaign period.

“The Embassy will be awarding the five most number of plastic bottles recycled during this campaign period. For those who participated, kindly check your email for the notice of awarding,” it added.

The initiative, launched in observance of Philippine Environment Month, aimed to inspire the Filipino diaspora in Qatar to lead by example and promote environmental awareness among fellow expatriate communities.

Through this campaign, the Embassy hopes to strengthen its message that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility—and that even small actions, like recycling plastic bottles, can make a lasting difference.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

IMG 6654

Tulfos to Support Escudero’s Bid for Senate Presidency in 20th Congress

50 seconds ago
viber image 2025 07 15 15 26 15 273

Dustin Yu Enjoys Beach Getaway After ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ Journey

56 mins ago
518348127 1292082365619674 1292648394396145052 n

Caticlan Airport to Open World-Class Terminal by 2027, Boosting Boracay Tourism

1 hour ago
viber image 2025 07 11 16 10 43 864

Palace Slams Alleged Fake Reports Targeting First Lady and President

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button