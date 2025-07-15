Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino Tenor Sofronio Vasquez to Perform National Anthem at 2025 SONA

Award-winning Filipino tenor Sofronio Vasquez has been selected to sing the Philippine national anthem at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, 2025, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Vasquez, originally from Misamis Occidental and now based in the United States, rose to global fame after becoming the first Filipino and first male Asian winner of The Voice (Season 26). Prior to his international breakthrough, he was a finalist in Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 2 in 2017 and secured third place in the show’s all-star edition in 2019.

Renowned for his powerful voice and mastery of patriotic and classical songs, Vasquez has performed across both local and international stages. His selection for the SONA is seen as a tribute to Filipino excellence and talent, as well as a nod to the country’s musical heritage.

The singing of the national anthem is a vital ceremonial moment at the SONA, setting the stage for the President’s address to Congress, officials, foreign dignitaries, and the Filipino public.

President Marcos is expected to highlight achievements, ongoing policies, and plans aimed at uplifting the lives of Filipinos in his upcoming address.

