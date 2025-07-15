Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte’s ICC Lawyer urges Palace official to refrain from interfering in his work

Atty. Nicholas Kaufman, legal counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte in his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC), has asked Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro not to interfere with his work as defense lawyer.

Kaufman made the statement in response to Castro’s recent comments criticizing his submission of a Senate panel report to the ICC as part of Duterte’s defense.

“Well, I’d kindly thank Claire Castro not to interfere with the job that I’m doing, just as much as I wouldn’t interfere with the job that she’s doing: peddling the misinformation of her own administration,” Kaufman told GMA Integrated News on Saturday.

He added that Castro “seems to have a rather unhealthy obsession” with him.

Castro had earlier questioned Kaufman’s decision to submit the report from the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations regarding Duterte’s possible arrest should the ICC issue a warrant. She also suggested that Kaufman should “do better” and focus on the allegations against Duterte related to the drug war killings.

“Dapat mas pagbutihan pa niya ang research ng kanyang mga facts para hindi po siya maligaw,” Castro said on July 8.

Kaufman previously asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I to allow the defense to respond to the Office of the Prosecutor’s opposition to their urgent request for Duterte’s interim release. He argued that submitting official Senate documentation was necessary to counter what he described as “factual gossip” by the prosecution.

As of this posting, Castro has not responded to Kaufman’s remarks.

