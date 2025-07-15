Latest NewsEntertainmentNews

Dustin Yu Enjoys Beach Getaway After ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ Journey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

Dustin Yu is making the most of his time off with a beach vacation following his exit from Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

The Sparkle GMA Artist Center shared photos of Dustin soaking up the sun and enjoying the relaxing vibes, calling it his well-earned break after the reality show.

Dustin and his partner Bianca De Vera (known as DusBi) were the final housemates to be evicted from the PBB house after losing the Big Jump Challenge to Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca (BreKa), who went on to win the season.

After their exit, Dustin and Bianca thrilled fans with their first-ever joint fan meet, proving their growing popularity beyond the PBB house.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 6654

Tulfos to Support Escudero’s Bid for Senate Presidency in 20th Congress

2 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 15T114350.140

Filipinos in Qatar help beat plastic pollution with over 7,000 bottles recycled

33 mins ago
518348127 1292082365619674 1292648394396145052 n

Caticlan Airport to Open World-Class Terminal by 2027, Boosting Boracay Tourism

1 hour ago
viber image 2025 07 11 16 10 43 864

Palace Slams Alleged Fake Reports Targeting First Lady and President

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button