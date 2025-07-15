Dustin Yu Enjoys Beach Getaway After ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ Journey

Dustin Yu is making the most of his time off with a beach vacation following his exit from Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

The Sparkle GMA Artist Center shared photos of Dustin soaking up the sun and enjoying the relaxing vibes, calling it his well-earned break after the reality show.

Dustin and his partner Bianca De Vera (known as DusBi) were the final housemates to be evicted from the PBB house after losing the Big Jump Challenge to Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca (BreKa), who went on to win the season.

After their exit, Dustin and Bianca thrilled fans with their first-ever joint fan meet, proving their growing popularity beyond the PBB house.