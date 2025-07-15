Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai completes AED 190M greening projects; over 300K plants added

Dubai Municipality has completed five major landscaping and beautification projects across the city, amounting to AED 190 million, covering 3 million square meters.

The locations of the completed projects include the intersection of Al Khail Road with Latifa bint Hamdan Street and the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street with Tripoli Street.

Other areas include Sheikh Rashid Street to Al Mina Road, the Dubai entrance from Abu Dhabi along Sheikh Zayed Road, and the Al Khawaneej–Al Amardi Street intersection.

Over 300,000 trees and seedlings were planted, along with more than 222,000 square meters of ground covers and flowers. Smart irrigation systems were also introduced, using underground pumps and remote control technology to save water and space.

According to the Municipality, these sustainable designs and systems will help the city stay cooler and greener, especially in public areas.

“We seek to offer a vibrant and healthy living environment that upholds the highest standards of quality of life for residents and visitors, while maintaining a harmonious balance between the urban, architectural, and environmental landscape,” Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said.

This supports the Green Dubai initiative and the 2040 Urban Master Plan.

By early 2025, the city had more than 5.5 million trees and seedlings and nearly 9 million square meters of green areas. In 2024 alone, the Municipality planted an average of 600 trees per day to expand green spaces across the emirate.

