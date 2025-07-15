Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DND confirms Teodoro renounced Maltese passport in 2021 amid dual citizenship reports

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Department of National Defense (DND) confirmed that Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. renounced his Maltese passport in 2021, addressing recent reports questioning his alleged dual citizenship.

DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said on Monday that the passport was surrendered and renounced before Teodoro filed his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 elections.

“The alleged existing Maltese passport of Sec. Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. was surrendered and renounced prior to the filing of his certificate of candidacy in 2021 for the 2022 elections,” Andolong said.

He added that the passport’s existence was disclosed to the Bureau of Immigration, the Commission on Elections, and the Committee on Appointments before Teodoro’s confirmation as Defense Secretary.

The reports stated that the Maltese passport was issued to Teodoro on December 22, 2016.

Andolong questioned the timing and motive of the news reports.

“The motive of this rumor is clear and known to Sec. Teodoro. The timing of the article adds to this motive,” he added.

