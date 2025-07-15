AFP updates crisis plan for OFWs in Middle East

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ramping up its crisis preparedness to ensure the swift evacuation of Filipinos in the Middle East, following the death of a Filipina caregiver caught in the recent Iranian missile attack on Israel.

AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military has activated its contingency protocols and is closely coordinating with other government agencies in case a mass evacuation becomes necessary.

“Meron po tayong mga contingency plan. Ang tawag po natin dito ay non-combatant evacuation operation,” Brawner said.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed the death of Leah Mosquera from Negros Occidental due to the injuries she suffered after an Iranian missile hit her apartment.

Brawner emphasized that the AFP is prepared to deploy its air and naval assets, including C-130 planes and military vessels, should the government decide to repatriate Filipinos in harm’s way.

He also directed AFP units to update existing evacuation plans to reflect the current security landscape, which has become increasingly volatile.

“Matagal na po nating ginagawa ito. Noong nakaraang dekada, noong nagkaroon ng problema po sa Middle East, ay nagpadala tayo ng dalawang barko na sunduin ‘yung mga Pilipino na gustong umuwi po sa ating bansa,” the AFP chief said.