Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senior citizen carrying undeclared P1.2 million cash intercepted at NAIA

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin22 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

A 61-year-old Filipina bound for Hong Kong was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 after authorities found PHP 1.2 million in undeclared cash hidden in her luggage.

She was flagged during routine X-ray screening after airport personnel spotted an image resembling bundles of cash inside her trolley bag.

Airport authorities, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), conducted a manual inspection that led to the discovery of the concealed money.

In line with international anti-money laundering agreements, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) limits travelers from bringing in or out of the Philippines more than PHP 50,000 in Philippine currency—whether physically or electronically—without prior written authorization, and any excess without approval may be confiscated by the BOC.

The passenger and the seized cash are now under the custody of the BOC for serial number identification and further investigation.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin22 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 2164923969

Saudi Arabia sees highest global jump in tourism spending in early 2025 — UN report

2 hours ago
viber image 2025 07 10 17 38 31 206

DMW mourns death of Filipina caregiver in Israel after Iran missile strike

3 hours ago
viber image 2025 07 14 16 37 32 198

Emil Sumangil says he’s safe, on vacation after report on missing sabungeros

4 hours ago
518348127 1292082365619674 1292648394396145052 n

Marcos leads groundbreaking of new Caticlan Airport Terminal, eyes boost in tourism and regional growth

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button