Senior citizen carrying undeclared P1.2 million cash intercepted at NAIA

A 61-year-old Filipina bound for Hong Kong was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 after authorities found PHP 1.2 million in undeclared cash hidden in her luggage.

She was flagged during routine X-ray screening after airport personnel spotted an image resembling bundles of cash inside her trolley bag.

Airport authorities, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), conducted a manual inspection that led to the discovery of the concealed money.

In line with international anti-money laundering agreements, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) limits travelers from bringing in or out of the Philippines more than PHP 50,000 in Philippine currency—whether physically or electronically—without prior written authorization, and any excess without approval may be confiscated by the BOC.

The passenger and the seized cash are now under the custody of the BOC for serial number identification and further investigation.