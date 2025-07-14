Marcos leads groundbreaking of new Caticlan Airport Terminal, eyes boost in tourism and regional growth

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Godofredo P. Ramos Airport in Caticlan, Aklan — a significant move to modernize the country’s air infrastructure and promote regional tourism.

Speaking at the event, Marcos emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships, noting that the terminal will enhance connectivity and elevate the travel experience for the millions of tourists visiting Boracay and the Western Visayas. He also pointed out the broader strategy to decentralize air travel from Metro Manila by providing more accessible gateways across the country.

“This initiative shows that we’re making real progress in our goal to open more tourist and business areas to the world without relying solely on Manila,” Marcos said, adding that ongoing upgrades to NAIA through a partnership with San Miguel Corporation will complement this broader vision.

The Php2.5 billion project is a collaboration between the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC), implemented via its unit, Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., and constructed by Megawide Construction Corp., a leader in airport development.

Set for completion by December 2026, the new terminal will span over 36,000 square meters and accommodate up to seven million passengers annually. It will include modern check-in counters, advanced baggage systems, and eight boarding bridges. Dedicated support buildings and utilities will ensure smooth operations.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio Dizon called the terminal a benchmark for successful public-private cooperation under the Marcos administration’s Build Better More infrastructure agenda.

The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders including SMC Chairman Ramon S. Ang, local officials, aviation authorities, and community leaders, who welcomed the project as a major step toward inclusive regional development.