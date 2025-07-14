Marcos backs new anti-conflict of interest policy in Bureau of Customs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his full support for a new Bureau of Customs (BOC) policy aimed at curbing insider influence and eliminating conflicts of interest within the agency.

The memo, issued by newly appointed Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, imposes a sweeping ban on all BOC personnel against having direct or indirect interests in customs brokerage businesses.

“The policy aims to strengthen good governance and transparency in the agency,” said Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro in a press briefing.

Under the new directive, all BOC officials, employees, and personnel must submit a sworn affidavit by July 20. The affidavit must disclose any family relationship, by consanguinity or affinity within the fourth civil degree, with individuals engaged in customs brokerage work. It must also include the name, address, and contact information of the brokerage firm.

Nepomuceno’s order further prohibits BOC personnel from acting in any role—whether as owner, incorporator, stockholder, partner, consultant, or advisor—that could result in ethical conflicts or compromise public trust.

The disclosure obligation remains mandatory even for personnel who have not been affiliated with the BOC within the last five years.

The agency described the order as “a historic step toward restoring integrity and public trust,” as it moves to sever long-standing ties between Customs personnel and the brokerage industry.