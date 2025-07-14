Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Human remains found in Taal Lake during search for missing cockfighting enthusiasts – PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III confirmed that some of the bones recovered from Taal Lake during the search for missing “sabungeros” (cockfighting enthusiasts) were indeed human remains.

In a press briefing, Torre explained that the area is known for farming, so it’s expected to find a mix of animal and human bones. “The remains are mixed,” he said, noting the ongoing forensic process to determine their origins.

Authorities have retrieved five sacks containing suspected human bones from the lake since Thursday. DNA samples from the families of the missing individuals are being cross-matched with the recovered bones.

A sack of bones was discovered near the lakeside in Laurel town, close to the area whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan claimed the victims were dumped. Forensic testing will confirm if the remains belong to any of the 34 cockfighting enthusiasts who vanished between 2021 and 2022. The disappearances are believed to be linked to alleged game fixing.

Patidongan accused businessman Atong Ang of being the mastermind and implicated actress Gretchen Barretto. Both have denied involvement.

