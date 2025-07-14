Filipina caregiver in Israel dies weeks after Iranian missile strike

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has announced the passing of a Filipino caregiver in Rehovot, Israel, due to injuries sustained during an Iranian missile strike that hit her apartment building.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Leah Mosquera from Negros Occidental, had been confined at the Shamir Medical Center, where she underwent multiple surgeries and spent several weeks in the intensive care unit.

Her death was confirmed by her sister, who also works in Israel.

“Lovingly called Ate Leah by her friends, she would have celebrated her 50th birthday this July 29,” the Embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The Embassy added that it is now coordinating the repatriation of Mosquera’s remains and is providing the necessary assistance to her family.

Mosquera was among those affected by the recent exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

There are around 30,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Israel, while roughly 30 are based in Iran, mostly spouses and children of Iranian nationals.

As tensions escalate, more than 200 Filipinos have requested repatriation. The first batch returned to the Philippines on June 24.