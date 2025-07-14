Duterte’s legal team again rejects ICC jurisdiction, demands immediate release

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal counsel has once again challenged the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) jurisdiction over drug war-related killings during his term. In a statement dated July 10, 2025, filed with the ICC, his defense team argued that the Court has no authority to proceed since the Philippines was no longer a member of the Rome Statute when the jurisdiction was asserted.

The filing asserts that any steps taken during the preliminary examination are invalid if a country is not a State Party at that time. They dismissed the Prosecution’s interpretation of Article 12(2) of the Statute as misleading and overly semantic.

They further argued that the Rome Statute should be interpreted in “common sense” terms—meaning ICC jurisdiction is only valid while the nation is a signatory. The defense criticized the Prosecution for allegedly using the “fight against impunity” as a reason to extend ICC reach despite legal inconsistencies.

The legal team emphasized that Duterte has never avoided accountability, citing his statement: “Prosecute me in Philippine courts, with Filipino judges, and I will allow myself to be jailed in my own nation.”

They also blamed the Prosecution for not formally launching an investigation before the Philippines’ ICC withdrawal became effective in 2019, calling the delay a critical legal flaw. Citing dissenting ICC opinions, the defense urged the court to drop the case and release Duterte without conditions.