Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte’s legal team again rejects ICC jurisdiction, demands immediate release

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal counsel has once again challenged the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) jurisdiction over drug war-related killings during his term. In a statement dated July 10, 2025, filed with the ICC, his defense team argued that the Court has no authority to proceed since the Philippines was no longer a member of the Rome Statute when the jurisdiction was asserted.

The filing asserts that any steps taken during the preliminary examination are invalid if a country is not a State Party at that time. They dismissed the Prosecution’s interpretation of Article 12(2) of the Statute as misleading and overly semantic.

They further argued that the Rome Statute should be interpreted in “common sense” terms—meaning ICC jurisdiction is only valid while the nation is a signatory. The defense criticized the Prosecution for allegedly using the “fight against impunity” as a reason to extend ICC reach despite legal inconsistencies.

The legal team emphasized that Duterte has never avoided accountability, citing his statement: “Prosecute me in Philippine courts, with Filipino judges, and I will allow myself to be jailed in my own nation.”

They also blamed the Prosecution for not formally launching an investigation before the Philippines’ ICC withdrawal became effective in 2019, calling the delay a critical legal flaw. Citing dissenting ICC opinions, the defense urged the court to drop the case and release Duterte without conditions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 07 10 17 38 31 206

DMW mourns death of Filipina caregiver in Israel after Iran missile strike

3 mins ago
viber image 2025 07 14 16 37 32 198

Emil Sumangil says he’s safe, on vacation after report on missing sabungeros

31 mins ago
518348127 1292082365619674 1292648394396145052 n

Marcos leads groundbreaking of new Caticlan Airport Terminal, eyes boost in tourism and regional growth

41 mins ago
iStock 1934523700

BI warns of new overseas romance scam hubs luring Filipinos with fake jobs

46 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button