Chinese woman arrested at NAIA for allegedly faking Filipino identity, similar to Alice Guo case

A Chinese national accused of falsely presenting herself as a Filipino citizen was arrested by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at NAIA Terminal 3 on July 13. The woman, identified as Wang Xiujun, 43, was allegedly using the name Cassia Palma Poliquit.

The arrest follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to crack down on foreign nationals who openly defy Philippine immigration laws.

According to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, Wang was flagged and monitored after the bureau received intelligence from the NBI. A fingerprint comparison confirmed that Wang and Poliquit were the same individual.

Wang arrived from Kuala Lumpur via an AirAsia flight and was apprehended by BI border control officers upon landing. She is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility while deportation proceedings are underway.

Authorities suspect Wang is involved in local electric vehicle businesses while using forged Philippine identity documents, including a birth certificate obtained through late registration and a Philippine passport, despite being a Chinese investor visa holder.

Wang’s case draws comparisons to that of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who is under scrutiny for similar allegations of identity fraud.

Commissioner Viado expressed appreciation for the NBI’s swift coordination, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to eliminate identity fraud and foreign nationals illegally posing as Filipinos.