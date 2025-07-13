Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Will Ashley thanks supporters of his team-up with Bianca de Vera after viral ‘PBB’ hug

Will Ashley expressed his appreciation for the unexpected support he and Bianca de Vera received after their friendly hug during the Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Night became a trending topic online.

In an interview on Unang Hirit on July 11, Will and fellow housemate Ralph de Leon looked back at viral moments from their time in the PBB house. One standout image showed Will and Bianca hugging onstage during the finale while housemates cheered them on.

Ashley admitted he didn’t expect the hug to go viral and said he was deeply grateful to fans of their tandem, dubbed #WillCa. He described his connection with De Vera as a strong friendship, thanking fans who support their “uniqueness and genuineness.”

Host Shaira Diaz also brought up Bianca’s previous emotional confession to Big Brother, where she said she deeply cared for Ashley two years ago. The two co-starred in the 2023 ABS-CBN and GMA collaboration drama Unbreak My Heart.

Inside the PBB house, Ashley once said he felt like just a “taping friend” to Bianca, which she later denied. Bianca admitted there was “tension and attraction” between them but said they never talked about their feelings.

