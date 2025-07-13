Tawilis prices crash amid Taal Lake dumping allegations, say fishers

The price of tawilis, a freshwater sardine endemic to Taal Lake, has dropped to an all-time low following disturbing claims that the bodies of missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts) were dumped in the lake, a local fishers’ group reported on Sunday, July 13.

According to Pamalakaya, a kilo of tawilis in some Cavite markets now sells for ₱100, down from the usual ₱250. The group said this price collapse is severely hurting local fishers who are already struggling due to months of limited fishing caused by the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

Despite reassurances from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that Taal fish remain safe to eat, public fear continues to impact demand.

Pamalakaya is calling on the Department of Agriculture and BFAR to step in by buying fish at fair prices and encouraging the public to support Taal Lake fish products.

The price drop comes amid claims from a witness in the sabungeros case that the victims’ bodies were dumped in the lake. Authorities have recovered several sacks from Taal and are currently investigating if they are connected to the missing persons case.