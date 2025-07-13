Sara Duterte denies viral ‘hospital bed’ photo of former President Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte has debunked a viral image circulating online, which allegedly shows her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, lying weak in a hospital bed. According to her, the image is fake and digitally manipulated.

“That’s not a real photo,” she said in Filipino. “They likely edited it and pasted my father’s face on a different patient.”

Sara assured the public that her father is not ill and is not being held in the detention unit of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as some rumors suggested. Instead, she said he is in the regular wing and is well enough to walk on his own, albeit using a cane.

“He was glowing,” Sara added, acknowledging that the former president has noticeably lost weight. “I’ve never seen him this thin—only in photos from his younger days.”

She emphasized that while Duterte looks slimmer, he remains in good condition, even joking: “His face didn’t sag. Unlike ours, which already has.”