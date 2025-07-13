Qatar, Saudi Arabia hold third coordination meeting on border security

Officials from Qatar and Saudi Arabia convened in Doha for the third coordination meeting between the Abu Samra and Salwa border crossings, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and border cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior Qatar, the discussions centered on improving joint operations and border processes.

“The meeting focused on enhancing joint operational mechanisms, improving cooperation between the two border posts, and developing coordination efforts to facilitate passenger procedures,” the statement, posted on X, read.

The Qatari delegation was led by Colonel Khalid Ali Al Misshal Al Buainain, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for the Management of Abu Samra Border Crossing.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General (Navy) Mohammed bin Suleiman Al Balawi, Commander of the Border Guard at the Salwa crossing, represented Saudi Arabia.