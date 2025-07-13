Latest NewsNewsPH News

PCG denies Taal Lake sack evidence was planted in missing sabungeros case

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) denied claims that the sacks recovered from Taal Lake, which reportedly contained bones, were planted as part of the ongoing search for the missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

In a radio interview, PCG spokesperson Captain Noemi Cayabyab stressed that their diving operations are legitimate and aim to uncover the truth. “Every dive is a risk to our divers’ lives,” she said, urging the public to stop spreading baseless speculation.

The PCG has so far recovered five sacks, two of which may contain human bones, including one with charred remains. The others held stones. All sacks were found within 20 meters of each other.

The operations continue, with progress dependent on weather, current conditions, and the Taal Volcano’s alert level.

The investigation stems from a whistleblower’s claim that the missing sabungeros were murdered and dumped in the lake. The tip came from Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who alleged police involvement and linked businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto to the disappearances of at least 34 individuals between 2021 and 2022.

