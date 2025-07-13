PBC-DNE launches masterclass for aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs in UAE

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) officially launched the second season of its Masterclass program, offering Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs in the UAE a 13-week business and leadership training.

The press launch, held Saturday, was attended by Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles, DTI Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring, and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, showing strong support from Philippine government officials. The program is now open for registration.

According to PBC-DNE, the Masterclass 2025 is designed to support both first-time entrepreneurs and experienced business owners. It will cover essential topics such as business foundations, marketing, operations, finance, leadership, and sustainability.

Participants will gain hands-on knowledge through practical sessions aimed at making complex business concepts more accessible. At the end of the program, they will present business plans for a chance to win prizes worth up to AED 30,000.

The Masterclass will be held at Burjuman B-Hub, the official venue partner for the program.

Interested participants can now register online through the Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates website: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfszY64TFocOAW_yGIAKMW-95CTx7dWSz7worKBM5vKJL8Tjw/viewform.