Mika Salamanca donates ₱1M PBB prize to orphanage, reaches out to elderly

Staff Report1 hour ago

After winning Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, Mika Salamanca chose to donate her entire ₱1 million cash prize to Duyan ni Maria, an orphanage supporting abandoned and neglected children.

Beyond this generous act, Mika also visited a community of elderly residents to personally express her gratitude and compassion.

Her victory in PBB, shared with partner Brent Manalo, was followed by a surge of appreciation from fans, and Mika has since expressed her desire to pursue a music career.

She currently appears as Anaca in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.

