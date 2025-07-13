LTO suspends influencer’s license over reckless driving video

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver’s license of popular content creator “Cherry White” after a video showed her driving in an unsafe manner—with one leg casually propped up on the seat while operating the vehicle.

The LTO issued a 90-day suspension and emphasized the dangers of spreading such behavior online, especially to impressionable followers.

“She has a strong social media influence, and showing reckless habits like this can send the wrong message to the public,” said acting LTO Chief Greg Pua in a statement.

White was also given a show cause order to explain why she should not be deemed unfit to drive.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon reaffirmed the administration’s stance on road safety: “We do not tolerate irresponsible driving. The President has repeatedly ordered that roads must be safe for all.”