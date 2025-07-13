Latest NewsNewsTFT News

F4 reunites on stage for Mayday’s 25th anniversary, fans relive meteor garden magic

Former Taiwanese boy band F4 just sent waves of nostalgia across Asia with a surprise reunion that fans had long dreamed of. The iconic group—Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, and Ken Chu—took the stage together once again during Mayday’s 25th anniversary concert in Taiwan.

Dressed in sleek suits, the four heartthrobs performed their timeless hit “Meteor Rain” alongside the legendary Taiwanese rock band Mayday, instantly transporting the crowd back to the early 2000s. Screams erupted and emotions ran high as fans witnessed the unforgettable moment live.

F4 rose to stardom in 2001, following the massive success of the Taiwanese drama “Meteor Garden,” where they played the roles of the ultra-rich and charismatic “F4”—Dao Ming Si (Jerry), Hua Ze Lei (Vic), Mei Zuo (Vanness), and Xi Men (Ken)—opposite the late actress Barbie Hsu as Dong Shan Cai.

The drama became a cultural phenomenon across Asia, and so did the band. F4 went on to release three albums: Meteor Rain (2001), Fantasy 4ever (2002), and Waiting For You (2007), cementing their place in pop culture history.

Their recent reunion marked their first public appearance together since their virtual performance in 2020 during Jiangsu TV’s “One Thousand and One Nights” event in China.

As one of Asia’s most beloved boy bands of the early 2000s, F4’s return proves that some legends never fade—and that the love of fans only grows stronger with time.

