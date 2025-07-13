DOTr to probe runway damage at Mactan-Cebu Airport after flight delays

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that it will investigate the runway damage at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which led to multiple flight cancellations and delays on Saturday.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon told Super Radyo dzBB that they are looking into the cause of the potholes and asphalt erosion on the runway. He emphasized the need to evaluate the quality of the last repair work, which was done either in 2018 or 2020.

“The asphalt shouldn’t peel off that easily,” Dizon said, adding that the materials and workmanship from previous repairs will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the potholes are a serious safety risk for air travel and must be addressed urgently.