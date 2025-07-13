DMW urges ships to avoid Red Sea, Gulf of Aden amid rising threats

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) renewed its call for shipowners and manning agencies to steer clear of high-risk maritime zones such as the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, following attacks in the region.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac stressed that simply following safety protocols is not enough. “The best way to protect our seafarers is to avoid these danger zones altogether,” he said.

Cacdac cited Department Order No. 1, s. 2024, which mandates stronger protective measures for Filipino seafarers, especially given recent threats of hijacking and violence at sea. He emphasized that failure to report ship movements through these zones will lead to sanctions against non-compliant manning agencies and shipowners.

The DMW is actively tracking developments and staying in contact with affected seafarers and their families. According to Secretary Cacdac, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the agency to prioritize seafarers’ safety and their families’ welfare.

“We owe them protection, not promises,” Cacdac asserted.